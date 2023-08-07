Bicyclist killed in crash with semi-truck in Minneapolis

A bicyclist was killed in a crash with a commercial semi-truck in Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Police Department says.

In a press release on Monday, Aug. 7, the MPD says officers responded to a report of a crash between a bicyclist and truck near the intersection of St. Anthony Parkway and California Avenue Northeast at about 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Police found the bicyclist, an adult man identified as Timothy Lee Stangel, 59, on the ground near the truck. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Preliminary information suggests the bicyclist was "traveling at a high rate of speed downhill" and couldn't stop before he hit the rear of the semi-truck as it entered the roadway, police said. His cause of death has been released as "multiple blunt force injuries due to bicycle versus vehicle collision."

MPD is investigating the incident.