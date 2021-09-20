Bicyclist killed in Carver County crash identified as ski coach

A 66-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car last month in Carver County has been identified.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, John Dyste, was hit by a car Aug. 31 near the intersection of county roads 40 and 11.

Dyste died Sept. 8 at the hospital.

He was the nordic ski coach at St. Louis Park High School, community members confirmed on Facebook.

"Dyste was an outstanding coach who cared deeply about every single skier’s development and was always repping the newest and coolest ski/snow gear," the post read.