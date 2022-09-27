Bemidji Police seek help finding missing teenager

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old girl who was recently reported missing.

Tahlia Poitra was reported missing on Sept. 23, the Bemidji Police Department said on Monday. The agency said she was last seen about a month ago, while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which sent out a statewide missing person alert for Poitra on Monday afternoon, said she was last seen on Sept. 21. It's unclear exactly when Poitra went missing.

Poitra is described as being a 5-foot-6, 125 pounds Native American with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a butterfly tattoo on her wrist and a scar near her left clavicle, authorities said.

Police say she could possibly be in the Brainerd area.

Anyone with information regarding Poitra's whereabouts is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.