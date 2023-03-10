Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County
7
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County

Beloved Como Zoo giraffe Daisy dies at 23

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Como Zoo
FOX 9
article

(Credit Susannah Baudhuin, Como Zoo) (Supplied)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Members of the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory said goodbye to their beloved friend Daisy the giraffe after she died Thursday morning. 

The zoo said the 23-year-old giraffe suffered from degenerative arthritis and her "quality of life had steadily declined." They made the decision to humanely euthanize her early Thursday morning. 

"Daisy was a strong, beautiful matriarch – quick to judge and slow to accept her human coworkers," said Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar in a statement. "She was a fierce and protective mother who would do anything to keep her calves safe. She was an extraordinary ambassador for giraffe, helping us connect visitors to her wild counterparts by telling her story."

Daisy joined the Como Park Zoo in 2002 at just 3 years old after a long journey from the San Diego Wild Animal Park. Daisy was recommended for breeding from the Species Survival Plan and had eight calves while at the zoo. Many of her offspring are living at zoos around the country, zoo officials said in a statement. 

As Daisy got older she suffered from degenerative arthritis. It affected her mobility, ability to rest and she was in pain. Staff and veterinary staff began a pain management plan to help her stay comfortable as long as possible before she passed on Thursday morning, zoo officials said. 

"These decisions are never easy and are made after exhaustive discussions and all options are considered. At the end, Daisy was surrounded by those who loved and knew her best," the Como Park Zoo said on their website