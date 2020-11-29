Belle Plaine, Minn. man dies after duck hunting boat capsizes

A Belle Plaine man has died after a boating incident while duck hunting on Clear Lake in Le Sueur County on Saturday.

According to deputies, they responded around 9:45 a.m. Saturday to the Clear Lake public access area in Lexington Township for the report of a capsized boat.

At the scene, deputies found two men: a 29-year-old man floating on top of an overturned boat and 55-year-old Jeffrey Ernest Brooks floating yards away in the water.

Deputies helped get both men to shore and began emergency treatment on Brooks, who was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. But, despite those efforts, deputies say Brooks passed away overnight.

The investigation into what caused the boat to capsize is ongoing.