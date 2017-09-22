Missing boater identified, search continues on Minnesota River
The search for a missing boater continues on the Minnesota River near Belle Plaine Tuesday.
Rescuers are searching the Minnesota River after a running boat was found unoccupied.
Missing Belle Plaine teen found safe
A missing Belle Plaine teen was found safe, authorities announced Wednesday night.
Authorities are searching for a missing Belle Plaine teen who was last seen Tuesday night after a track meet.
Impetigo outbreak cancels Belle Plaine-Jordan football game
Friday night's Belle Plaine vs Jordan High School football game has been canceled due to an outbreak of the highly infectious skin disease impetigo within the Belle Plaine football team. Belle Plaine will forfeit the game, which will be recorded as a 2-0 Jordan win. The game will not be rescheduled.
Cross removed from Belle Plaine memorial
Supporters of the cross have replaced it and are standing guard to enure it isn't removed.