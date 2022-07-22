BCA investigating officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Park

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting after a Brooklyn Park police officer exchanged gunfire with a man in a residential neighborhood.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers responded to a call Thursday around 3:40 p.m. about an unwanted man in a home located on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane.

When officers arrived, the man was armed with a gun inside the home and was breaking out the windows. Police say the man refused to surrender, continued to damage the home and fired the weapon several times, the press release states.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Brooklyn Park police officer exchanged gunfire with the man, who continued to fire the gun inside the home.

A neighbor told police the man also started shooting at her while exiting her home. No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

The man ultimately surrendered to law enforcement. He is currently in Brooklyn Park Jail.

The BCA said they expect to provide additional information about the incident Friday.

Brooklyn Park SWAT and Crisis Negotiators, along with Hennepin County SWAT, Maple Grove SWAT, Plymouth SWAT and Hennepin County Violent Offenders Task Force, assisted in the incident.