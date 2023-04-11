Barron County police shooting: Funeral service to be held Saturday
CAMERON, Wis. (FOX 9) - The funeral service for the two Wisconsin police officers killed during a traffic stop in Barron County will be held on Saturday, April 15, authorities announced Tuesday.
Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel were killed during a traffic stop on April 8.
The visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Cameron High School in Cameron, Wisconsin. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with police honors to be conducted following the ceremony outside the school.
A procession will commence after the police honors from Cameron High School. The route is still to be determined.