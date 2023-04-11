Expand / Collapse search

Barron County police shooting: Funeral service to be held Saturday

By FOX 9 Staff
Wisconsin
Barron County police shooting: Procession held to return killed officers

Hundreds came out to attend the return of the police officers shot and killed during a traffic stop in Barron County, Wisconsin, on Saturday. FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey was live from Barron County with a community in mourning.

CAMERON, Wis. (FOX 9) - The funeral service for the two Wisconsin police officers killed during a traffic stop in Barron County will be held on Saturday, April 15, authorities announced Tuesday. 

Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel were killed during a traffic stop on April 8. 

The visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Cameron High School in Cameron, Wisconsin. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with police honors to be conducted following the ceremony outside the school. 

A procession will commence after the police honors from Cameron High School. The route is still to be determined. 

