Barrio abruptly closes in downtown St. Paul after 15 years

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Barrio in downtown St. Paul closes on Sept. 6. From: FOX 9

The Brief A sign posted on Barrio's door in Lowertown announced its last day of operation was Sept. 6 after 15 years of service. Other locations remain open, but the sign did not say why that location is closed.



Barrio tequila bar in downtown St. Paul abruptly shut its doors over the weekend after 15 years in business.

What we know

A sign posted on the glass door of Barrio in downtown St. Paul informs patrons that it has closed for good.

"Barrio Lowertown has closed. Our last day was Sept. 6, 2024. Come visit us in Minneapolis or Edina," the statement on the door read.

The tequila-focused bar and restaurant posted no other notice on its social media pages, and the message on the door provided no other details about the sudden closure.

The restaurant's website lists other operating locations, including Minneapolis, Edina, and Terminal 2 of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. However, when searching for the Lowertown location, a 404 error says the page no longer exists.

FOX 9 reached out to the restaurant for more information.

What we don’t know

On Monday, FOX 9 crews in the area captured a picture of the sign and the dark building from the outside.

It’s unclear why Barrio closed its doors or when the message was posted on the door.