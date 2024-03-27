Bark at the Park sells out event of dogs at Twins game this season

It was an inevitable outcome seemingly barked into existence as soon as announced: The Minnesota Twins’ Bark at the Park, which allows fans to bring their four-legged partners to the ballpark for one game this year, has sold out for 2024.



On April 22, canine companions will be allowed in Target Field, and their humans will receive a Twins-branded portable dog water bottle as part of their admission.

If you were unable to snag a ticket already, it might be a tough trick to accomplish now, as purchases of the Bark at the Park ticket packages required signing a waiver prohibiting forwarding or re-selling the tickets. A portion of each ticket package goes to Can Do Canines, which offers free service dogs for people living with disabilities.

Other events throughout the upcoming season include a Hall of Fame night to celebrate Joe Mauer’s induction, a Flo Rida post-game concert, and several bobblehead giveaways.