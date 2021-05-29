Baltimore man fatally struck by SUV on Highway 169 in Bloomington, Minnesota

A 21-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland was fatally struck by a car early Saturday in Bloomington, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4 a.m., the man stopped his car in the right lane of Highway 169 North near Anderson Lakes Parkway. He got out of his car and was then struck by a Toyota Rav4.

The passenger in the man's car, an 18-year-old woman, was not injured.

The driver of the Rav4, a Bloomington man, was not injured.