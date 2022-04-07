Bald eagle shot 20 times in Dunn County, $7K reward offered

article

The Raptor Education Group in Antigo, Wisconsin is asking for the public’s help to find whoever is responsible for shooting a bald eagle near Colfax in Dunn County.

REG says a passerby that found it in a ditch recovered the eagle. The eagle, and adult of breeding age, was shot with birdshot and had about 20 pieces in her body. The eagle is improving, but still has lead poisoning. The lead poisoning is being treated, and she is starting to respond positively to the treatment, REG says.

REG says they are hopeful the eagle will make it, but she is not of the woods yet.

The group says 12 bald eagles were shot last year, stressing that these are not game animals and there is no hunting season for eagles.

The REG is offering a reward of $7,000 for anyone with information that leads to a conviction. More information here.