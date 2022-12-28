Baby found in stolen vehicle treated for hypothermia

Minneapolis police responded to the report of a 6-month-old child found alone in a parked vehicle Tuesday that had been reported as stolen.

According to the police, the child was not dressed for the winter weather conditions. The child was taken to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) for hypothermia evaluation and treatment.

The identity of the child and the mother are known by the police

The condition of the child is not believed to be life-threatening.