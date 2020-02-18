Attempted kidnapping reported near University of Minnesota campus
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota is asking students to use caution after a report of an attempted kidnapping near the East Bank campus in Minneapolis Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at 10:31 a.m. near 6th Street Southeast and 10th Avenue Southeast in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood. The U of M Department of Public Safety reports the suspect attempted to push the victim into the back seat of a car. The suspect then fled the area.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the incident.