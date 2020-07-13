As Walz mulls mask mandate, lawmakers split over his virus-fighting powers

As Gov. Tim Walz considers whether to require Minnesotans to wear a mask in public to slow the spread of coronavirus, state lawmakers are again divided over ending the governor's broad anti-virus powers.

In its first move of the new special session that started Monday, the Republican-controlled Senate voted 36-31 to end Walz's emergency powers. A single Democrat, state Sen. Kent Eken of Twin Valley, voted with Republicans.

"The emergency part of the pandemic is over," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, told reporters at a morning news conference.

Yet Walz's emergency powers are almost certain to continue. Ending them requires votes in both the House and the Senate, and the Democrats who control the House support Walz's efforts.

The House broke Monday afternoon without taking up a resolution similar to the one in the Senate.

"We believe that it’s important for the emergency to continue. The pandemic is concerning," House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, told reporters.

Walz's health commissioner said the governor has asked for data from cities and states on the effectiveness of mask mandates. Several Minnesota cities, including Minneapolis, require masks in restaurants and other indoor spaces.

