As marinas open, Minnesota DNR posts social distancing reminder

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is allowing some outdoor recreation, including golf courses and marinas, to reopen Saturday morning as the state battles the coronavirus outbreak.

As boats pull into the marinas, the Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to follow social distancing rules.

"While you’re enjoying those first boat rides of the season, protect yourself and others, and help slow the spread of COVID-19," officials wrote on Facebook.

The DNR asks that residents follow these rules:

Stay close to home

Plan ahead by fueling up and packing snacks

Boat only with those in your household

Distance at the dock

No rafting or tying boats; maintain a social distance

Always wear a life jacket

