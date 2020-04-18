As marinas open, Minnesota DNR posts social distancing reminder
article
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is allowing some outdoor recreation, including golf courses and marinas, to reopen Saturday morning as the state battles the coronavirus outbreak.
As boats pull into the marinas, the Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to follow social distancing rules.
"While you’re enjoying those first boat rides of the season, protect yourself and others, and help slow the spread of COVID-19," officials wrote on Facebook.
The DNR asks that residents follow these rules:
- Stay close to home
- Plan ahead by fueling up and packing snacks
- Boat only with those in your household
- Distance at the dock
- No rafting or tying boats; maintain a social distance
- Always wear a life jacket
For more information, click here.