As flu season nears, Hennepin Healthcare doctors renew call for action

Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis is now among a dozen hospitals across the country calling on the public to double down on safety measures.

The renewed call for action is urging the public to follow safety precautions that can help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“Flu season is around the corner, and we are fearful of being overwhelmed with patients,” said Steve Purves of Hennepin Healthcare.

“We want to make sure that people aren’t complacent, that they stay vigilant,” said Dr. Andrew Laudenbach. “That they keep wearing masks, they do their best to avoid large gatherings.”

“We have a number of big social gatherings coming up. We have Halloween, a huge election, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. There’s just a lot of times for the potential for people to be coming together,” said Laudenbach.

The COVID-19 infection case count is on the rise in Minnesota, with rural areas being hit the hardest. Nearly eight months in to the pandemic, health officials are warning now is not the time to let down their guard.

So far, more than 220,000 people have died due to COVID-19 nationwide. Some experts are concerned that the death toll could reach 300,000 by the end of the year.