Minnesota reports 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,578 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths Monday.

Minnesota has now seen 135,372 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. A total of 2,353 people in Minnesota have died from the disease.

Gov. Tim Walz will join Monday’s MDH briefing call to provide updates on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19. FOX 9 will stream the 2 p.m. briefing live on fox9.com/live

The 1,578 newly reported COVID-19 cases were out of 23,453 tests completed in a 24-hour period—a positivity rate of 6.7%. Minnesota’s 7-day moving average positivity rate is 6.4%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

All four of the deaths reported Monday were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The deaths ranged in age from 70-94 years old. Only one of the deaths was in the Twin Cities metro.

There are currently 614 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota—the highest that number has been recently. One hundred and forty-nine of those patients are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations continue to trend up in Minnesota. This time last week, the state saw a record high 102 hospital admissions for COVID-19 in a single day.