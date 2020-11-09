Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, McLeod County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County, Dunn County, Pierce County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Goodhue County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Rice County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Pine County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

As coronavirus cases rise, Roseville school district shifts to distance learning

By
Published 
Education
FOX 9

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - As Minnesota health officials report a large increase in coronavirus cases across the state, many schools are re-evaluating how they will conduct classes for the remainder of the year.

First grade teacher at Harambee Elementary School, Denise Dzik, explained it was hard returning to an empty classroom and getting back on Zoom with her students Monday morning after the Roseville School District quickly shifted into a distance learning model.

Roseville Area School District shifts to distance learning as coronavirus cases rise across Minnesota

The Roseville Area School District is shifting to distance learning as coronavirus cases rise across Minnesota.

“It is sad especially because we were in a really good groove. and also, there was no closure as a group," she said.

Harambee made the immediate transition because of staff shortages brought on by the pandemic after a couple third graders recently tested positive for COVID-19

One of the reasons was because of close-contact quarantine rules. A handful of staffers working in the building were forced to stay home, leaving the Harambee Elementary School principal with no other choice but to shut it down.

“We wouldn’t have any gym or art. The staff that cover our lunch and recess, we’d be down that. It became quickly evident we’d have a real issue if we continued,” Principal Delon Smith said.

Because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community, the full Roseville School District is shifting to full distance learning on Nov. 16. 

In the meantime, Ms. Dzik is hoping to get her little students back at their desks just as soon as possible.

“The kids were like, ‘When are we coming back?’ I told them, ‘I don’t know, but I will let you know just as soon as I know.’”

Roseville had circled Nov. 9 to return fourth, fifth and sixth graders to their classrooms after starting the year at home as part of a “blended learning” plan, but that has been scuttled as well because of current pandemic conditions. 

“It’s super disappointing. We spent months putting a plan into place for how to keep kids safe, and that plan was working,” the principal said.

The district pointed out that COVID-19 rates for Ramsey County are projected to blow past 50 cases per 10,000 residents this week, and while the schools seem to be doing their part, those efforts sometimes fall short because of what’s happening out in the community.

“We need more people to follow the rules. They should come to first grade and learn how to follow the rules,” Ms. Dzik said.