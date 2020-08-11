Arson determined in St. Paul hotel construction site fire

Investigators determined the fire that destroyed a St. Paul hotel construction site was intentionally set, according to an update Tuesday from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The fire broke out at the five-story site on the morning of August 4. By the time crews arrived, the flames had grown so much, firefighters could only battle the fire from the outside. The intensity of the fire also broke windows on the Dorothy Day Residence to the north and melted the X on the Xcel Energy Center’s sign to the east.

After reviewing video and speaking with witnesses, authorities determined the fire as arson. An investigation is ongoing.

"Receiving confirmation that the fire was deliberately set is extremely disappointing," said Carl Kaeding, president of Kaeding Development Group, the company developing the $68 million hotel and housing project, in a statement. "While it is infuriating to think people would choose to burn down a building and endanger innocent lives, I am more saddened for the citizens of this community who will have to deal with the anxiety and fear this type of act may leave behind. The arsonists also delayed opportunities for over 60 community members to get stable jobs at a time when many positions are being cut."

Officials used cadaver dogs to search the site for possible victims, but after four days of searching, no human remains were found.