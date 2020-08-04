Fire destroys construction site near Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota

A fire tore through a building that was under construction near the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota early Tuesday morning causing flames and smoke that could be seen for miles.

The St. Paul Fire Department said in a tweet, they responded to the scene around 4:20 a.m. and had to fight the fire from the exterior because of its advanced stage.

The St. Paul fire department fighting a fire at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning (St. Paul Fire Department)

The building, a combination hotel/apartment complex, is a total loss.

A skeleton of a building being built is all that remains after a pre-dawn fire in St Paul across from the Xcel Energy Center. (Greg Kellogg/FOX 9 / FOX 9)

Heat from the fire also melted traffic lights at a nearby intersection.

Heat from the fire damaged a few of the intersection's traffic control lights. (Greg Kellogg/FOX 9 / FOX 9)

Fire investigations have not released a cause, but is believed there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.