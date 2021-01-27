Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in St. Paul

Police announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the Jan. 22 hit-and-run that left a man dead in St. Paul.

According to police, at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, investigators arrested the suspect in the hit-and-run death of John Benjamin, who was struck Friday night near McKnight Road and Margaret Street. The suspect, a 57-year-old Maplewood man, was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently in the Ramsey County Jail awaiting a charging decision by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.