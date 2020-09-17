Arrest in Minneapolis teen's murder after chase through Plymouth lawns

Minneapolis police arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old congressional campaign intern after a chase early Thursday morning.

Around 6:50 a.m., officers tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle in Minneapolis, but he did not pull over and instead led officers on a chase. Officers pursued the suspect to Plymouth, where the chase went through several lawns before he was taken into custody.

The suspect is wanted in connection with the murder of Andre Conley. Conley was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a convenience store at the intersection of Fremont Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North. Another person was shot in the same incident. They were taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Conley was a high school senior in the Minneapolis school district and intern for Republic congressional candidate Lacy Johnson’s campaign, but he was not doing campaign activities when the shooting occurred. Johnson is running against U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar for the Fifth Congressional District seat.

Family and community members held a vigil for Conley Wednesday night, calling for the violence to end.

Conley’s aunt pleaded with the community to come together and save one another.

“My nephew, someone took his life for no reason. Other people's lives were taken as well, for no reason! We need to stop killing our children. I want everyone who is standing out here today, to say what I just said,” she said during the vigil.

A GoFundMe campaign was established for the Conley family, but any money raised from that campaign will now be going toward the second shooting victim, Andre Kelley. The Conley family told the fundraiser’s organizer that Kelley needs more help at this time.