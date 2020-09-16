'Stop killing our children': Group holds vigil for Minneapolis teen who died in shooting

Family and community members are remembering 17-year old Andre Conley, who was shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Monday.

They are calling for the violence to end.

Conley’s aunt made a plea for the community to come together and save one another.

“My nephew, someone took his life for no reason. Other people's lives were taken as well, for no reason! We need to stop killing our children. I want everyone who is standing out here today, to say what I just said,” she pleaded during the vigil.

No arrests have been made yet.