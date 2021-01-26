Arradondo withdraws from consideration for San Jose police chief position

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has asked to be withdrawn from consideration for the San Jose Police Department police chief position, according to MPD spokesman John Elder.

San Jose has been looking to fill the position since their last police chief left to lead the Dallas Police Department. Arradondo was named as one of six finalists for the job, according to the City of San Jose. A source told FOX 9 a headhunter referred Arradondo to San Jose officials for consideration.

"While humbled and honored to be considered, Chief Arradondo wishes to thank San Jose city officials, the recruitment firm and mostly the people of San Jose for the kind and gracious invitation to participate in their upcoming process," said Elder in a statement. "However as Chief Arradondo indicated upon the information being made public, he remains committed to our city’s public safety and work to enact transformational change here in Minneapolis."

Before withdrawing, Arradondo was set to participate in a forum this weekend with the other candidates.

Arradondo has been the Minneapolis police chief for about three and a half years.