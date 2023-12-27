Expand / Collapse search

Ariana Grande to release new album in 2024: ‘See you next year’

By Stephanie Weaver
Entertainment
Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Ariana Grande is officially releasing more music in 2024.

The pop star announced on Instagram that she’ll release her seventh album sometime next year. 

"See you next year," she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, which featured photos and videos related to her upcoming album and her work in the recording studio. 

Grande also appeared to celebrate the launch of her upcoming album by sending out gifts to friends and fans, including an R.E.M. lip product and a handwritten note that promises, "See you next year." 

This is the singer’s first album since "Positions", which was released in 2020.

Grande stepped away from music for a couple of years to focus on other projects, including her beauty business R.E.M and her role in "Wicked." The film, based on the Broadway musical, is expected to hit theaters in November 2024.