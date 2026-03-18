10 Minnesota Twins games to air on FOX 9: TV schedule

The Brief FOX 9 will broadcast 10 Minnesota Twins games this season, starting with the home opener on April 3. Before each game, there will be a 30-minute pregame show airing on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX LOCAL.



Ten Minnesota Twins games will be broadcast on FOX 9 this season, including the Twins' home opener on April 3.

Watch Twins games on FOX 9

How to watch:

Seven Tuesday games and two Wednesday games will air on FOX 9 this season.

Before each game, you can watch a 30-minute FOX 9 Twins pregame show. There will be an hour-long pregame show for the home opener on April 3.

FOX 9's Jim Rich will be part of the Twins.TV pre- and post-game shows, alongside Tim Laudner, Anthony Recker, Marney Gellner and Katie Storm.

Twins schedule on FOX 9

TV schedule:

Here are the Twins games you can watch on FOX 9:

3 p.m. on Friday, April 3: Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28: Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12: Twins vs. Miami Marlins

6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19: Twins vs. Houston Astros

6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2: Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8: Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29: Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11: Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles

6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18: Twins vs. Atlanta Braves

6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1: Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

How to watch FOX 9 on FOX LOCAL

The Twins pregame shows on Tuesdays and Wednesday will also be available on FOX LOCAL, FOX LOCAL Mobile and FOX9.com.

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

Here’s how to download the FOX LOCAL app

How to watch FOX 9 on Roku

From the Home screen, scroll to "Search" Enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Add Channel" to install Select "Go To Channel" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Amazon FireTV

From the Home screen, go to the "Find" menu In the search bar, enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Download" to Install Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Apple TV

Navigate to the App Store Select the magnifying glass to Search by name Enter "FOX LOCAL" Select the Download icon and then click the app to open The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Google Android TV

Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type "FOX LOCAL" Select "Install" Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 9."

How to watch FOX 9 on Vizio TV

Press the "home" button on your Vizio TV remote Open the navigation sidebar on the left side of the screen. Select "Apps." Select "App Search" and search for "FOX LOCAL." Download and open the TV app. The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 9" as your local TV station. If not, go to "Select a different city" and navigate to "FOX 9."

More Ways To Watch

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4165), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1123), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 264), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.

How to get FOX LOCAL on your phone

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.