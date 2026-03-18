Minnesota weather: Patchy sun and tranquil as our thaw begins Wednesday

The Brief Minnesota sees a thaw with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s on Wednesday. Expect midday sunshine with afternoon clouds and light breezes. Overnight fog is expected with areas of dense fog possible.



Warmer temperatures return to Minnesota Wednesday under a mix of sunshine and increasing clouds.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

The day starts with some cloud cover, but there will be a chance to catch some sun by midday before clouds increase once again. Expect light southerly breezes at 5 to 10 mph on Wednesday.

Temperatures climb into the upper 30s and low 40s across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 40 degrees.

Overnight temperatures fall into the low 30s, hovering near the freeze mark. Foggy conditions are expected with some areas of dense fog possible.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota forecast

What's next:

The fog lingers into Thursday morning as temperatures warm into the 40s and even some low 50s in southern and western parts of the state.

On Friday, morning fog clears for afternoon sunshine and temperatures warm nicely into the 50s.

Saturday could climb into the 60s before more seasonable air returns Sunday and Monday, with highs settling back into the 40s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)