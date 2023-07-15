Air quality alert extended for parts of Minnesota through Sunday

article

An air quality alert issued for the entire state has been extended for parts of southern Minnesota through Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an alert from 8 a.m. Friday and lasting through Sunday until noon for the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Marshall, Rochester, Mankato, and the tribal nations of Prairie Island and Mille Lacs.

"Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, across southern Minn. In the red area, the general public should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion and sensitive groups should limit time spent outdoors" explained MPCA. "Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia will continue to move slowly south Saturday. The smoke should move out of Minn. by Sunday afternoon."

MPCA says everyone should take precautions when the air quality is at an unhealthy level such as limiting physical activity outdoors and avoiding local sources of pollutants like busy roads and wood fires.

Visit MPCA’s air quality alert page for more information on current air quality conditions.