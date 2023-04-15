April hot spell is done, now back to reality

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:12 PM CDT until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
24
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM CDT until SUN 1:30 AM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Todd County, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:45 PM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:13 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:42 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County

April hot spell is done, now back to reality

By
Published 
Updated 9:16AM
Weather
FOX 9

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Oh fake summer, you were good to us! 

You helped melt away the snow and ice that's been around for months on end. But the winds of change have now blown in and bringing us back to reality.

Cooler and wetter weather is moving in for the weekend, beginning in the form of rain. Rain Saturday afternoon will be relatively light, and intermittent, with an isolated storm possible. Temperatures will slide into the upper 40s for the afternoon with winds out of the Northwest from 10-15 mph. 

Winds will kickup overnight, as temperatures drop further, into the 30s. This surge of colder air will aid in the transition of rain to snow. The best chance for accumulating snow will take place in the very early morning hours. 

The best chance for measurable snow is into Wisconsin on Sunday, but parts of Central and Eastern Minnesota could see a couple of inches as we wake up Sunday morning. 

The sun will return as the work week begins, as temperatures near average. 