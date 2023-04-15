April hot spell is done, now back to reality

Oh fake summer, you were good to us!

You helped melt away the snow and ice that's been around for months on end. But the winds of change have now blown in and bringing us back to reality.

Cooler and wetter weather is moving in for the weekend, beginning in the form of rain. Rain Saturday afternoon will be relatively light, and intermittent, with an isolated storm possible. Temperatures will slide into the upper 40s for the afternoon with winds out of the Northwest from 10-15 mph.

Winds will kickup overnight, as temperatures drop further, into the 30s. This surge of colder air will aid in the transition of rain to snow. The best chance for accumulating snow will take place in the very early morning hours.

The best chance for measurable snow is into Wisconsin on Sunday, but parts of Central and Eastern Minnesota could see a couple of inches as we wake up Sunday morning.

The sun will return as the work week begins, as temperatures near average.