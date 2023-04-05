Apple Valley High School choir will perform at Carnegie Hall on Easter

Members of the Valley Select Chorale are used to lifting their voices in song.

But soon they'll be representing Apple Valley in the Big Apple.

Thirty-seven students from three different choirs at Apple Valley High School will travel to New York City to take the stage at Carnegie Hall on Easter Sunday.

They will blend their voices with 7 other college and high school choirs, including one from Australia, and a full orchestra, to perform a piece called The Cry Of Jeremiah by African American Composer Rosephanye Powell.

"I've kind of grown up dreaming of being able to sing at Carnegie Hall someday, and honestly, I feel like it's kind of shocking that I get to do it this early," said Kamryn Britt, a choir member and junior at the school.

"It's just like such a name, you know? Like everybody knows the name Carnegie Hall, even if you don't really know what it is. So I think it's interesting that I get to say I've performed at Carnegie Hall. I get to drop that," said Lucinda Standafer, a choir member and junior at the school.

The school started taking choirs to sing at Carnegie Hall every 3 years beginning back in 2006, but they weren't able to go in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Just like those visits, the current students will get several opportunities to sightsee around the city, including stops at the 9/11 Memorial, Radio City Music Hall, and a Broadway show.

"Nothing makes me happier than walking down the streets of Manhattan with 70 kids following me. I really, really do enjoy it," said choir director Joel Beyer.

Choir members say they are sad they won't be with their families on Easter, but being able to share and make memories that will last a lifetime means the most.

"My mom went to New York with her choir, and she talks about it all the time. So now it's like, okay, now I get to drop it and have it be a thing," said Britt.