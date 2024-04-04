Apple River stabbing trial: Who is on the jury

The trial of Nicolae Miu in the Apple River stabbing has been underway since Monday. With emotional testimonies and graphic videos released during the trial, who is the jury made up of?

Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others — Dante Carlson, Tony Carlson, Ryhley Mattison and A.J. Martin — on July 30, 2022.

Official jury makeup

The jury is made up of eight men and six women. Here is the age breakdown:

Two jurors in their 20s

One juror in their 30s

Three jurors in their 40s

Three jurors in their 50s

One juror in their 60s

Three jurors in their 70s

One juror in their 90s

Apple River stabbing: What happened

According to court records, the stabbing happened on the Apple River near the Sunrise Bridge in Somerset, Wisconsin on July 30, 2022. Miu was allegedly looking for a friend's cell phone in the river but was confronted by tubers who said he was acting sketchy.

As the encounter escalated, Miu allegedly punched a woman in the face before Miu himself was punched, which led to the stabbing. Witnesses started calling 911 at 3:47 p.m., stating there were potentially four or five victims with wounds to the mid to upper body.

The complaint says that Miu claimed self-defense in the attack, saying he was "so fearful" for his safety. He also said he wasn't sure what the people in the river were going to do to him, and "everything happened so fast."