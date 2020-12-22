DOJ sues Walmart over role in America’s opioid crisis

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Meeker County, Pine County, Redwood County, Renville County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

DOJ sues Walmart over role in America’s opioid crisis

By Michael Balsamo
Opioid Epidemic
Associated Press
A sign hangs outside of a Walmart store on May 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department is suing Walmart, alleging the company unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies, helping to fuel the opioid crisis in America.

The civil complaint being filed Tuesday points to the role Walmart’s pharmacies may have played in the crisis by filling opioid prescriptions and by unlawfully distributing controlled substances to the pharmacies during the height of the opioid crisis. Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.

The Justice Department alleges Walmart violated federal law by selling thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances that its pharmacists "knew were invalid," said Jeffrey Clark, the acting assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s civil division.

Federal law required Walmart to spot suspicious orders for controlled substances and report those to the Drug Enforcement Administration, but prosecutors charge the company didn’t do that. Walmart couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

"Walmart knew that its distribution centers were using an inadequate system for detecting and reporting suspicious orders," said Jason Dunn, the U.S. attorney in Colorado. "As a result of this inadequate system, for years Walmart reported virtually no suspicious orders at all. In other words, Walmart’s pharmacies ordered opioids in a way that went essentially unmonitored and unregulated."

Clark said Walmart "violated important provisions of the Controlled Substances Act that were meant to prevent such controlled substances, including prescription opioids, from being diverted for misuse and abuse."

AP reported the news of the lawsuit ahead of the Justice Department's public announcement, citing a person who could not discuss the matter publicly before the announced move. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department’s lawsuit comes nearly two months after Walmart filed its own preemptive suit against the Justice Department, Attorney General William Barr and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In its lawsuit, Walmart said the Justice Department’s investigation — launched in 2016 — had identified hundreds of doctors who wrote problematic prescriptions that Walmart’s pharmacists should not have filled. But the lawsuit charged that nearly 70% of the doctors still have active registrations with the DEA.

Walmart’s lawsuit alleged the government was blaming it for the lack of regulatory and enforcement policies to stem the crisis. The company is asking a federal judge to declare the suit has no basis to seek civil damages; the suit remains ongoing.

The initial investigation was the subject of a ProPublica story published in March. ProPublica reported that Joe Brown, then U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas office, spent years pursuing a criminal case against Walmart for its opioid prescription practices, only to have it stymied after the retail giant’s lawyers appealed to senior officials in the Justice Department.

Two months later, Brown resigned. He didn’t give a reason for his departure except to say he would be "pursuing opportunities in the private and public sectors" and that "some of those will become apparent in the coming days." Brown went into private practice in the Dallas area.