Rural Minnesota fights opioid epidemic with new program
video

While the opioid crisis affects people from all walks of life, rural areas of the country often suffer with fewer treatment options available. But now, a new first-of-its-kind pilot program to help fight addiction is set to begin in eight Minnesota communities. 

Surgeon General urges public carry naloxone
video

The U.S. Surgeon General issued a rare public health advisory this week urging more people to carry Narcan, the potentially life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. 