Minnesota lawmakers agree to fine drug companies
Minnesota lawmakers agreed to fine drug companies in response to the current opioid epidemic.
Minnesota lawmakers push for change as opioid-related deaths spike
Hennepin County first responders roll out new tool to track overdoses
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is hoping a new tool will help them combat the opioid epidemic.
Minnesota Health Department joins businesses to address opioid epidemic
Dying to get high: Tracking Minnesota's fatal overdoses
The numbers are staggering. More than 65,000 died in 2016 from drug overdoses, the vast majority from opioids, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.
Rural Minnesota fights opioid epidemic with new program
While the opioid crisis affects people from all walks of life, rural areas of the country often suffer with fewer treatment options available. But now, a new first-of-its-kind pilot program to help fight addiction is set to begin in eight Minnesota communities.
Prince death charging decision to be announced
Prosecutors in Minnesota will make an announcement Thursday on whether or not anyone will be criminally charged in the April 21, 2016 death of music icon Prince at his Paisley Park estate.
MN scientists to develop vaccines for opioid abuse
A team of scientists from the University of Minnesota Medical School and Minneapolis Medical Research Foundation at Hennepin Healthcare are developing vaccines against heroin and prescription opioids.
Surgeon General urges public carry naloxone
The U.S. Surgeon General issued a rare public health advisory this week urging more people to carry Narcan, the potentially life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Burnsville police give Narcan training
Police departments across the metro are training people on how to use Narcan, which is a drug that can reverse an overdose on heroin or other painkillers.
FBI program launched in Minnesota schools to help fight opioid epidemic
An FBI pilot program was launched in the Minnetonka school district to help fight the nation's opioid epidemic.
Facing the Opioid Epidemic, doctors struggle to find solutions
As the opioid epidemic continues to cripple the U.S., doctors struggle to find solutions in approaches to pain management.