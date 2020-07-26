Anti-police messages spray-painted on U.S. Bank Stadium property, officials investigating
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a string of vandalism outside U.S. Bank Stadium and the downtown area.
According to police, at about 10 p.m., a group of about 50-100 people marched to the area of 4th Street and Chicago Avenue, spray-painting graffiti along the way.
Some of the graffiti included phrases such as, "F*** 12," "ACAB," "MORE DEAD COPS," "KILL COPS," and "STILL TIME TO RIOT."
The group dispersed on their own and no arrests have been made.
Police are reviewing surveillance video in search of suspects.