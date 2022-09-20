Anthony Edwards fined $40K by NBA for using offensive language on social media

article

The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard $40,000 after he used offensive and derogatory language on social media.

In a since-deleted social media post, Edwards used a homophobic slur to describe some men he was passing on the street. In a video on his Instagram story, Edwards assumes the sexual preference of a group of men based on their appearance and says, "Look what the world done come to, bruh." Edwards also used a racial slur in the video, which was quickly deleted.

Edwards apologized for the incident and deleted the post saying.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that," he said.

Shortly after the incident, Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly released a statement.

"We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many," Connelly said.

While Edwards was fined, it does not appear he will face a suspension from the NBA. The Timberwolves could impose their own discipline, if they deem necessary. The Timberwolves are starting training camp later this month, and have their media day next week.

The Timberwolves drafted Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, and he's been a fan-favorite ever since. In two seasons with Minnesota, Edwards is averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.