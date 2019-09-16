Anthony Bourdain wins 2 posthumous Emmy Awards for ‘Parts Unknown’

Anthony Bourdain won two posthumous Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend for his hit travel show on CNN, “Parts Unknown.”

The late chef, television star and author won the awards for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program and outstanding informational series or special on Saturday.

The 12th and final season of “Parts Unknown” premiered almost a year ago, more than two months after Bourdain died by suicide at a hotel in France on June 8, 2018. He was on location filming an episode of his show.

FILE: Chef/TV personality Anthony Bourdain attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Governors Ball at Microsoft Theater on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The writing award was for the series finale and was shot shortly before his death, according to the New York Daily News.

Jose Andres, fellow celebrity chef and friend, honored Bourdain on Twitter, saying “our friend keeps delivering the goods....I know you are celebrating somewhere.”