Another North High football player becomes victim of Minneapolis shooting

A teenage boy was wounded by gunfire Wednesday night in north Minneapolis, according to police.

Minneapolis police officers with the department’s 4th Precinct responded to reports of shots fired near the 2100 block of 8th Avenue North at about 8:19 p.m. They arrived to find a teenage boy with "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to an extremity," police said.

Paramedics treated the boy and took him via ambulance to the Hennepin Healthcare Medical Center.

The case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this writing.

Victim is a North High football player

More than a year after Deshaun Hill was senselessly shot and killed in Minneapolis, one of his North High football teammates became the victim of the shooting Wednesday night.

Once again, it appears that the Minneapolis North High football team and the entire Polar community have been hit by senseless violence. But thankfully, it appears this time around that Cashmere Grunau, also known as "Cash," is already on the road to recovery. He was seen walking the hospital hallways on Thursday after being shot three times in the legs just the night before. Like his classmate Deshaun Hill, who was shot and killed last year, Cash is featured in Showtime's documentary "Boys in Blue."

Cash's coach describes him as a team leader who is passionate, loves his teammates and coaches, and is the heart of the defense. A couple of Polar football players posted their thoughts on Thursday morning, wishing him a speedy recovery and expressing their love and support.

As Cash begins his healing journey, he is receiving a lot of support from his community, family, friends, and teammates.

