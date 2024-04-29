Northern Minnesota plane crash leaves one airlifted to hospital

A plane crash in northern Minnesota early Monday has sent its pilot to the hospital.

According to the Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department, around 1:40 a.m., several departments responded to the site of the crash in the city of Clearbrook, where they found the pilot outside the single-engine plane that had crashed.

The lone occupant was airlifted to a Fargo hospital by authorities for medical attention. His condition is not yet known.

A preliminary investigation indicates the plane may have experienced a mechanical failure leading up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).