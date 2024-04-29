Billie Eilish sets St. Paul dates for ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour

article

Billie Eilish will be stopping in St. Paul for two nights as part of her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Sunday, Nov. 10, and Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, and general public tickets go on sale Friday.

Billie Eilish is set to release her third studio album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" on May 17. The North American leg of her tour starts in September 2024 and lasts until December 2024. The U.K., Europe, Ireland, and Australia tour dates are set for 2025.

Billie Eilish last came to Minnesota in 2022 for her "Happier Than Ever" world tour.