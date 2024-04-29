Minneapolis police share new details in rollover crash that injured 5 women

article

Minneapolis police have provided new details in the rollover crash that injured five women in north Minneapolis Sunday morning.

Authorities said that just before 8:30 a.m., Minneapolis police responded to reports of a rollover crash near Dowling Avenue North and the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 94.

Officers found a Toyota RAV4, leaning on its side against a telephone pole, police said. Three women were found injured on the ground outside the car, who had reportedly been thrown from the car during the crash. Another woman was "partially ejected" through the windshield, while the fifth woman was trapped inside the car.

READ MORE: 5 women hurt in rollover crash in Minneapolis

Officers performed life-saving measures on the women until EMS and firefighters took over.

Three of the women suffered apparent life-threatening injuries, and two others suffered less serious injuries, police said. All the women were taken to the hospital.

The four passengers' ages are 24, 25, 25 and 28. The driver is 26-years-old.

Police say they are working to determine if intoxication was a factor in the crash. No arrests have been made.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Minneapolis police sent out a press release on April 29, stating a woman was killed in the crash. Police sent an updated release stating they had mistakenly reported that a woman died from the crash, and no one had died.