University of Minnesota closes buildings ahead of 'escalating' protest

The University of Minnesota closed buildings on Monday as a pro-Palestinian group announced it would escalate protests on campus this week.

In a safety alert, the university said Monday afternoon it would close the following buildings at 2 p.m. – the same time protests were set to begin:

Coffman Union

Weisman Museum

Hasselmo Hall

Ford Hall

Vincent Murphy Hall

Tate Lab

Morrill Hall

Northrop Auditorium

Johnston Hall

Walter Library

Smith Hall

Kolthoff Hall

In online posts, activists, who are calling for the university to end any investments linked to Israel, say they will be increasing its protesting efforts this week.

"We appreciate our community's support over the last week, and we are calling on students especially," a post from UMN Divest reads., "as well as support from faculty, young people, and community across the Twin Cities to join us in this student movement for escalations to come starting Monday and all of next week."

The group is urging protesters to bring tents, extra clothing, and sleeping accommodations, among other equipment. Last week, a tent encampment on campus was cleared.

While nine people were arrested last week as the encampment was cleared, the protests at the University of Minnesota have remained largely uneventful.

However, citing concerns about protests at other universities across the country, Rep. Tom Emmer sent a letter last week, questioning how the university will respond to escalating protests and what is being done to protect and support Jewish students, amid concerns about antisemitism on campus.

In a letter to the campus, Interim President Jeff Ettinger encouraged anyone who experiences acts of discrimination or bias on campus to report it online. At the same time, the university said it would respect people who exercise their First Amendment rights – as long as they don't violate campus policy and the code of conduct.