Montrose Dollar General shooting: Man facing charges after being shot by deputies

The Minnesota man who was shot by Wright County deputies during an altercation outside a Dollar General store in Montrose, Minn. earlier this month is now facing charges.

Matt Lyrek, 38, of Montrose, made his first court appearance on Monday. He is now facing charges of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, obstructing a legal process, and weapons charges.

The charges follow the April 15 encounter at the Dollar General in which Lyrek was shot by deputies. Deputies said Lyrek pulled a gun as they tried to arrest him outside the store.

A search warrant filed in the case spelled out that Lyrek was wanted for order of protection violations. Deputies had attempted to arrest him in the weeks leading up to the shooting but Lyrek had managed to evade law enforcement.

The search warrant also accused Lyrek of making "anti-government posts on Facebook" about the Wright County Sheriff.

The shooting, captured partially on squad dashboard cameras, is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Lyrek's next court appearance is scheduled for May 13.