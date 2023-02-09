Expand / Collapse search

New videos show the moments leading to Deshaun Hill's senseless killing in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Deshaun Hill murder: New video released by court shows moments leading up to his death

On the first anniversary of Minneapolis North High quarterback Deshaun Hill's senseless murder, the courts released new evidence showing the moments leading up to his death.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On the one-year anniversary of the murder of star North High quarterback Deshaun Hill in Minneapolis, new videos released by the courts show the moments leading up to Hill's senseless killing.

The videos were shown in court as Hill's killer, Cody Fohrenkam, was convicted of murder in the shooting last month.

On the day of the shooting on February 9, 2022, Hill was walking near Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road when he apparently brushed shoulders with Fohrenkam. The benign act ended with Fohrenkam gunning down Hill in broad daylight.

In court, jurors took only about an hour to reach a guilty verdict against Fohrenkam for second-degree intentional murder.

Part of the evidence against Fohrenkam was surveillance videos that showed the moments leading up to the shooting. Also, the videos include the interrogation of Fohrenkam after the shooting and video of an apparent mugging of Fohrenkam at a nearby store that happened hours before the shooting.

Fohrenkam is now set to be sentenced later this month for the murder.

Cody Fohrenkam trial: Video shows murder of Deshaun Hill

Evidence used in Cody Fohrenkam's trial was recently released. This video shows Fohrenkam and Deshaun Hill brushing arms before Fohrenkam fatally shoots the star student-athlete.

Cody Forhenkam's interrogation after he fatally shot Deshaun Hill (Warning: Graphic)

Evidence used in Cody Fohrenkam's trial was recently released. This video shows Fohrenkam being interrogated after he murdered Deshaun Hill. Warning: Graphic language.

Deshaun Hill's murderer Cody Fohrenkam gets mugged before fatal shooting [RAW]

Evidence used in Cody Fohrenkam's trial was recently released. This video shows Fohrenkam getting mugged prior to the fatal shooting of Deshaun Hill.