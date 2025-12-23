Anoka-Hennepin teacher contract negotiations resume over holidays

The Brief Anoka-Hennepin teachers have set Jan. 8 as the potential strike date. The next mediation session is scheduled for Dec. 29. Wages and rising insurance costs are the main sticking points for contract negotiations.



Anoka-Hennepin teachers could go on strike in the new year if they are not able to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The next mediation session between the teachers union and district leaders in Minnesota’s largest school district is set to happen over the holidays.

Negotiations remain stalled

The backstory:

Anoka-Hennepin teachers have been working without a contract since June 30. Pay and rising health care costs are the main sticking points holding up an agreement on a new deal, according to the union.

What we know:

In a vote last week, Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota (AHEM) said more than 98% of its members authorized union leadership to call a strike – if necessary.

AHEM alerted the district of an intent to strike on Monday.

Following the strike authorization vote, the Anoka-Hennepin School District issued the following statement: "The School Board remains committed to finding solutions for an employment agreement for teachers through the negotiation process. Since the parties are in mediation, the only way that can happen is for the Bureau of Mediation Services to arrange this meeting. The School District will be prepared if and when that meeting is scheduled."

Also on Monday, the school board held a special meeting to discuss the labor situation and operations if the more than 3,000 teachers were to go on strike. A resolution discussion centered around how the roughly 38,000 students the district serves would be impacted.

What's next:

Anoka-Hennepin school district leaders and its teachers union are expected to meet back at the bargaining table over the holidays.

The union said the next mediation session has been scheduled for Dec. 29.

State law requires a 10-day "cooling off" period, so the earliest teachers could potentially walk off the job would be Jan. 8. That is if an agreement is not reached by then.