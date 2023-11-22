Anoka County Fairgrounds cancels holiday celebration citing lack of volunteers

article

An annual holiday event at the Anoka County Fairgrounds will not be held this season due to a lack of help, organizers have announced.

The Holiday in Lights event was initially scheduled for Dec. 9-11, but organizers hope the event will return next year.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers who have been the backbone of Holiday In Lights over the years. Their commitment and enthusiasm have made the event possible, and a beloved tradition for our community," said Anoka County Fairgrounds Manager Michaela Liebl in a statement.

The event was free to the public, and donation drop-offs were hosted for Toys for Joy and the local food shelf.

As of now, the fairgrounds plans to host its Springtime & Sunshine Festival on May 10-12, offering, "a weekend of fun, family entertainment, and community spirit."