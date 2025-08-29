Annunciation mass shooting: Increased patrols at Minneapolis churches, schools

The Brief Minneapolis police say they are going to increase patrols around all churches and schools in the area for the first week of school in the aftermath of the Annunciation School and Church shooting. Officials are providing funds for those who were affected by the shooting. Two children were killed, and 18 other people were injured in the shooting.



Minneapolis police are increasing patrols around schools and churches for the first week of school in the aftermath of the deadly Annunciation School and Church mass shooting.

Patrols increased in Minneapolis

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Assistant Police Chief Christopher Gators said that there will be increased patrols around all schools and churches in the city.

The increased patrols will remain in effect until Sept. 5, the end of the first week of school for the city's public schools.

Gators did say that the police department will be evaluating during that week, and will adjust patrols as needed.

The Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and other Hennepin County agencies have been giving the city assistance with extra patrols and will continue through Sept. 3, unless otherwise needed.

Funds for those impacted by shooting

Dig deeper:

After the tragic shooting, the city launched its emergency operations center and plans.

The operations center is continuing to provide support for victims and those affected with services such as hot meals, mental health and spiritual support, therapy dogs and immediate resources for families affected.

Anyone who was impacted by Wednesday's shooting can receive funds from the Minnesota Crime Victims Reimbursement Program, run by the state's Office of Justice.

These funds can help victims and those affected be reimbursed for things like lost wages, medical expenses, child care and so on.

For more information on the Minnesota Crime Victims Reimbursement Program, click here.

Annunciation mass shooting: What happened

The backstory:

At 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 27, the first 911 calls came in, and several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A shooter dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows toward children sitting in the pews during mass on their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and shot off more than 100 rounds. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said police recovered three shotgun shells and 116 rifle rounds, as well as one live round that was recovered from a handgun that appears to have malfunctioned. Authorities do not believe the shooter ever entered the church before the shooter died by suicide in the parking lot.

First responders arrived at the scene at 8:31 a.m. and rescued children hiding throughout the church. O'Hara said an officer ran into the church with no helmet or gear.

"The parishioner later told me that was the first time that he, the children and others there had any sense that they might be safe and survive," O'Hara said of the officer running into the church.

Status of the victims:

There were 20 victims as a result of the shooting. Two children, 8 and 10, were fatally shot. Another 15 children, between the ages of 6 and 15, were injured by gunfire. Three adults in their 80s who were attending mass were also shot.

Previously, authorities said 14 children were injured in the shooting but officials revised that number to 15 on Thursday morning. O'Hara said on Thursday the victim, who was identified as the 15th child victim, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital outside the Twin Cities. Police did not receive the report about the child until after the child was treated for a "graze wound" and released.

READ MORE: Annunciation School shooting: Emergency audio reveals medical response, injuries

All the remaining victims are expected to survive, O'Hara said on Wednesday.

Hennepin Healthcare said Friday afternoon it is now caring for six patients. Four children are in satisfactory condition. One adult is in serious condition, and one child is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Children's Hospital, which was caring for seven patients, said six children had been discharged. As of Thursday evening, it continues to care for one child.

Read more about the Annunciation mass shooting: