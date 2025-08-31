Annunciation mass shooting: Boy who spoke to reporters in viral interview needs surgery

The Brief The 10-year-old boy who spoke to reporters in a now-viral video will need surgery for a bullet fragment lodged in his neck. The GoFundMe set up for his benefit says the fragment is dangerously close to his carotid artery. Weston said he was protected by his friend Victor, who was shot in the back.



The 10-year-old boy who spoke to reporters after the Annunciation mass shooting will need to undergo surgery to have a bullet fragment removed from his neck.

Weston said he was saved by his friend Victor, who was shot in the back while protecting him from gunfire.

READ MORE: Annunciation Church school shooting: Boy shot while protecting friend

Support for Weston's Healing journey

What they're saying:

The GoFundMe for Weston recalls his "grief-stricken face" and "account of the horrific details" when he spoke to reporters about the shooting.

Despite all this, Weston has still expressed his appreciation for his friends while praying for their recovery, according to the GoFundMe.

The funds will go to medical bills for Weston's recovery, trauma counseling and support for his immediate family. The GoFundMe has raised more than $32,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

Loved ones recognize Weston for his quick wit, persistence and his charming earnestness, the GoFundMe states.

Annunciation mass shooting: What happened

The backstory:

At 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 27, the first 911 calls came in and several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A shooter dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows toward children sitting in the pews during mass on their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and shot off more than 100 rounds. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said police recovered three shotgun shells and 116 rifle rounds, as well as one live round that was recovered from a handgun that appears to have malfunctioned. Authorities do not believe the shooter ever entered the church before the shooter died by suicide in the parking lot.

First responders arrived at the scene at 8:31 a.m. and rescued children hiding throughout the church. O'Hara said an officer ran into the church with no helmet or gear.

"The parishioner later told me that was the first time that he, the children and others there had any sense that they might be safe and survive," O'Hara said of the officer running into the church.

Read more about the Annunciation mass shooting: