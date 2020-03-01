Amy Klobuchar rally cancelled after campaign, protesters can’t come to agreement

An Amy Klobuchar rally in St. Louis Park, Minnesota was cancelled Sunday night after protesters took over the stage.

The rally was cancelled about 40 minutes after Klobuchar was set to rally her supporters ahead of Super Tuesday.

A campaign official said Klobuchar offered the protest group a meeting with the Senator. After initially agreeing, the spokesperson said the group backed out of the agreement.

Protesters chanted “Free Myon” for Myon Burrell, who they say was wrongfully prosecuted for the 2002 murder of a child. “Black Lives Matter” chants also filled the room before the rally began.

The activists have called on Klobuchar to quit the presidential campaign over the last few weeks.