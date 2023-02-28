AMC to sell its movie theater popcorn at Walmart

article

AMC Entertainment has found a new way to bring the movie theater experience into the homes of its customers.

The company announced it will start to sell its microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn at Walmart stores beginning March 11.

The product line will include three new flavor varieties of microwave and popped popcorn: classic butter, extra butter, and lightly salted. The extra butter pack will come with topping packets.

The suggested retail plaice for the microwave popcorn will be $4.98, plus tax, for 6-count. For the ready-to-eat popcorn, the suggested retail rice will be $3.98, plus tax.

RELATED: AMC Theatres to set ticket prices based on seating

"With the launch of AMC Theatres new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors," Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, said in a news release.

Earlier this month, AMC also announced it is rolling out a new ticket pricing system based on the seating location.

The new initiative is called "Sightline at AMC." It will be applied to showtimes beginning after 4 p.m. and is not applicable on Discount Tuesdays.

The company said moviegoers will pay more or less for their tickets depending on where they want to sit.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.